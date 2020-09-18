Leading underworld member grilled over threats to VIPs

Underworld figure Janith Madushanka alias ‘Podi Lassi’ was questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today.

The CID reportedly recorded a statement from ‘Podi Lassi’ for over 6 hours at the Boossa Prison in Galle.

‘Podi Lassi was questioned over his recent death threats to several VIPs, including the President and the Defence Secretary.

He had issued the threats to prison officials who had visited the Boossa Prison during the recent hunger strike staged by several prisoners, including ‘Podi Lassi’, over various demands.

The CID produced ‘Podi Lassi’ before the Galle Magistrate’s Court yesterday, following which he was remanded till 25 October. (Colombo Gazette)