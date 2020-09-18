Iconic Galaxy’s Privé apartments – a notch above the rest is underway

Leading infrastructure developer Iconic Developments announced that construction of its premier Privé apartments of its latest luxury living space, the Iconic Galaxy, is in progress.

Having earned its most loyal homeowners a value of around 20-30 per cent on their initial investment, Iconic Developments offers prospective homeowners the self-contained luxury apartment complex the Iconic Galaxy. The world class Privé penthouse apartments are the most exclusive in the complex, offering prospective homeowners upgrades in their choice of finishings. Additionally, being located in the top most floors of the building, they offer the best views and are located close to the club, the terrace and the observatory within the building.

“We are pleased to announce that, despite the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we completed the construction of the Club level apartments earlier this month. Construction of our international-standard Privé apartments, which are a cut above others in terms of design and convenience is underway,” Iconic Developments (Pvt.) Ltd Managing Director Rohan Parikh said.

Privé apartments are fitted with luxury furnishings not available in the Club apartments, including a premium finish and upgraded hardware on the classic wooden main doors.

In addition to the hob, hood and oven, which are standard fittings in all the apartments in the complex, Privé modular kitchens feature a higher selection of luxury kitchenette (from German designer brand Nolte, or brands of similar international caliber) and appliances which include a dishwasher and a microwave too.

Keeping pace with the latest in global interior design trends, the Club apartments are fitted with Chrome finish bathware from internationally-acclaimed modernist brand Kohler. Privé apartments, rightfully a notch above other categories, have been elevated to using premium Brushed Nickel bathware to add a sense of elegance.

Iconic Galaxy accommodates the individual styles of its homeowners, with designers leaving room for customisation. Residents of the Privé apartments are given the choice between a marble finish and a wooden finish for floor tiles when designing their luxury living space.

True to its aim of being self-contained and self-sufficient, the building has several layers of isolation, including the two main lobby areas – one on the ground floor and one in the upper floors. Offering prospective buyers of the Club and Privé apartments tighter security, Iconic Galaxy offers card-access entry as a requirement to enter the exclusive apartment lobbies from the lift lobby.

Similarly, homeowners at the Iconic Galaxy can embrace a constantly evolving world with the introduction of the latest in innovation and technology through a partnership with Dialog, Sri Lanka’s foremost service provider. Cutting-edge smart-home technology allows Privé homeowners to operate basic home devices from their smartphone or tablet.

Located in the upscale precinct of Rajagiriya, the internationally minded and locally inspired apartment complex is perched on the trunk route of the Buthgamuwa Road. Providing its residents with world-class amenities and services including a supermarket, a car wash and a business centre, the complex caters to the modern era’s growing need to be self-reliant. Additionally, Iconic Galaxy was recently recognized in the residential high-rise development category for Sri Lanka at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2020-21.