Heavy rain to continue to lash parts of Sri Lanka

The Department of Meteorology has predicted heavy rain up to 100 – 150mm in several parts of Sri Lanka during the next 24 hours ending at 12.00 p.m. tomorrow (19).

The windy condition over the island and showery condition experienced over the south-western parts are expected to enhance temporary to some extent from today (18) to 21st September, the Department said.

As a result, showers will occur at times in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North-western provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Heavy rainfalls above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in the Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kalutara districts. Several spells of showers will occur in the North-central province.

The Met Department further said strong gusty winds about 50-60 kmph can be expected across the island, particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, the Trincomalee and Hambanthota districts, and in the western slopes of the central hills.

The Police said traffic was disrupted along the Hatton – Colombo Road due to the falling of a tree in Ginigathhena.

Meanwhile, the Met Department said there is a possibility for the formation of a low pressure area over the Northeast Bay of Bengal around 20th September.

As a result, strong or very strong gusty winds, heavy rainfalls, and rough or very rough seas can be expected over the Central, Northeast and Eastern Bay of Bengal Sea areas over the next few days.

The Met Department said the Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the deep seas from 19th – 22nd September. (Colombo Gazette)