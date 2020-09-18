Government says no decision to withdraw from UNHRC

The Government says no decision has been taken to withdraw from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The Government Information Department said in a statement today that some media had misreported comments made by Cabinet co-spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella at a media briefing yesterday (Thursday).

“During the press conference, Hon. Minister Keheliya Rambukwella did not mentioned on Sri Lanka’s withdrawal from the UNHRC. He only mentioned that Sri Lanka has already taken the necessary steps to withdraw from the co-sponsorship of Resolution 30/1,” the Government Information Department said.

Sri Lanka withdrew from Resolution 30/1 in February and informed the UNHRC of the decision during the March session in Geneva.

On Monday the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said she was troubled that the new Government is swiftly reneging on its commitments to the Human Rights Council since it withdrew its support for resolution 30/1.

She had encouraged the Council to give renewed attention to Sri Lanka, in view of the need to prevent threats to peace, reconciliation and sustainable development. (Colombo Gazette)