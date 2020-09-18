Four wins for Ogilvy Digital at BestWeb.lk 2020

Ogilvy Digital of the Phoenix Ogilvy Group Sri Lanka won big at Sri Lanka’s pioneering web design competition, BestWeb.lk 2020, walking away with a tally of four awards in total. Ogilvy Martech, the development unit of Ogilvy Digital, were presented the awards at a ceremony held on the 9th of September, 2020.

Ogilvy Martech picked up the Gold Award for the ‘Best Health & Wellness Website’, awarded for the https://www.babycheramy.lk website, the ‘Most Popular Website under Health & Wellness Category’ for the https://mydoctor.lk website, the Bronze Award for the ‘Best University and Education Institute Website’ awarded for http://apidm.lk and the Merit Award for the ‘Best Sinhala Website’ for https://www.babycheramy.lk/si, all of which were designed and developed by the team.

Speaking on the win, Managing Director for Ogilvy Digital Lalith Sumanasiri stated, “Ogilvy Digital is a behavioural change company that has gone to the next level in the digital revolution with our wide service offering to clients. An industry trailblazer since inception, our continued focus is on setting the benchmark for digital excellence, and the multiple awards in designing and developing innovative websites for our customers is reaffirmation of our work as a bold and nonconformist agency creating cutting edge digital work.”

The participants of the competition were judged on both creativity and technical achievement by a panel comprised of industry experts chosen for their broad web expertise and the ability to spot talent. The competition also had input from the public who voted for their favourite sites.

Shashanka Kalahe, Head of Digital Development at Ogilvy Digital, who led the winning teams, attributed the awards to Ogilvy Martech’s insights on the industry. “As Sri Lanka’s first and largest full service specialized digital media agency, we are ahead of the curve when it comes to understanding the client’s need to have a digital presence that matches its physical standing. We also resonate with their need to reach and retain consumers in the digital space, which is why conceptualising and developing a great website is essential in this day and age. The awards validate our industry expertise and we owe gratitude to our customers who recognised our work and are the ultimate beneficiaries of our work.”

The LK Domain Registry has conducted the BestWeb.lk competition annually since 2009, and 2020 marks the 10th iteration of the competition. In the modern context where a website is quintessential for an organization to be attractive and effective to new age consumers, BestWeb.lk is a web-based competition providing an exclusive opportunity to promote and popularize web presence in Sri Lanka.

Ogilvy Digital’s track record as a trailblazing digital agency include local and international accolades such as winning the highest number of awards for digital at the EFFIE Awards in 2017 and being recognized as the ‘Rest of South Asia Digital Agency of the Year – Bronze’ at the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards 2018. The agency is a strategic business unit of the Phoenix Ogilvy Group Sri Lanka.