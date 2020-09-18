Bus associations seek meeting to discuss concerns on lane law

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Lanka Private Bus Owners Association (LPBOA) has raised concerns over the law enforced this week instructing three-wheelers and motorcycles to follow the bus priority lane.

The traffic lane law was reintroduced on Monday (14), while the Police instructed three-wheelers and motorcycles to also keep to the bus priority lane from Wednesday (16).

President of the LPBOA Gemunu Wijeratne told the Colombo Gazette all those who traveled by buses yesterday, including office workers were delayed by at least an hour due to the newly introduced law. He said a number of accidents were also reported due to the slow pace of three-wheelers and reckless driving of some motorcyclists.

Wijeratne further said that a meeting has been requested from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, following discussions with relevant stakeholders, to inform him on the issues faced as a result of the new law.

“The road system in Sri Lanka does not support the traffic lane law. the bus priority lane project was to be implemented after the construction of bus stops in the center of the roads with underground facilities for passengers, similar to overseas. This plan was Gazetted in 2015 but the relevant Ministers failed to implement it’, he said.

Gemunu Wijeratne further said that due to a failure in the system, the LPBOA has drawn up a few proposals that could assist in making the traffic lane law more successful in the future.

A change in bus time tables during peak office hours, an amendment to either the commencing or ending time of schools with at least an hour difference from the present time, one-way system to be implemented on by roads to minimise congestion when entering main roads, and a ban on heavy vehicles during peak hours in Colombo and suburbs are a few suggestions proposed thus far, he said.

The President of the LPBOA further said that the Association was also willing to implement a shuttle service for various sectors if the required bus stops are constructed in the relevant areas. (Colombo Gazette)