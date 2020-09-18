AIA introduces enterprise grade, secure remote digital signatures, a first in Sri Lanka’s life insurance industry

In yet another industry first initiative in Sri Lanka, AIA Insurance has introduced enterprise grade, secure remote digital signatures for customers. This means that customers can now sign documents in the comfort and privacy of their own homes, securely, with ease and convenience.

“This pioneering solution was launched by AIA with the customer’s convenience in mind” explained AIA’s CEO Nikhil Advani; “having faced the recent covid pandemic, we realized that safety comes first. Most people are apprehensive to have physical meetings unless absolutely necessary. So, we wanted to ensure a way that policies can continue to be written without physical meetings between the customer and agent. That is why we introduced the e-signatures, which is easy, efficient and safe.”

AIA’s Chief Technology Officer Umeshi de Fonseka added, “Our remote digital signature process, which is world-class and cutting-edge, is fast, safe, and convenient for both the agent and the customer. There is no requirement for signing multiple times and the signed documents are received by AIA and customer instantaneously, making it an effectual and seamless process.”

He added, “at AIA we are constantly looking at ways of using digitization to make life easier for the customers. We understand how busy life gets and want our customers to know that we value their time. We also understand their concerns in these uncertain times and respect their reservations about physical meetings. That is why we are continuously innovating and leveraging on digital technologies to serve our customers better.”

If you are thinking of signing up for an AIA policy to ensure health protection and financial security for yourself and your family, you can now do it from the comfort of your home! Call AIA on 0112 310310 to find out more.