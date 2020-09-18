Afghanistan and Sri Lanka discuss partnering against threats of terrorism

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have had talks on partnering against the threats of terrorism.

The Afghan Embassy in Colombo tweeted saying the Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka M. Ashraf Haidari had a very fruitful exchange with Sri Lanka’s dynamic Navy Commander Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne.

The Embassy said that they discussed a wide range of maritime security issues and how Afghanistan SriLanka could partner in the fight against the intertwined threats of terrorism, extremism, and criminality, including drug trafficking.

Haidari also thanked the Sri Lanka Navy Commander for their warm hospitality in the Jaffna District during his last visit to the area,

He said he looks forward to working with the Navy Commander on other issues of mutual interest and concern in the coming months. (Colombo Gazette)