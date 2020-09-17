Wildlife officer killed in elephant attack

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

A wildlife officer has died following an elephant attack in Siyambalanduwa this morning.

Director General of the Department of Wildlife Conservation M.G.C. Sooriyabandara told the Colombo Gazette that the officer had been mauled to death by a wild elephant.

The officer was killed while engaged in herding the wild elephant from the area, he said.

The diseases officer was attached to the Wildlife Conservation office in Siyambalanduwa. (Colombo Gazette)