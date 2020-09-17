Twelve suspects arrested at BIA with forged visas

Twelve suspects were arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to travel to Canada via Qatar using forged visas.

The group of 7 men and 5 women were arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department Unit at the BIA early today.

Among the suspects is the mastermind of the crime, who was identified as a woman who conducts an institute providing language classes and assistance for visa application in Battaramulla.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Kiribathgoda, Pamunugama, Kegalle, Mawanella, Polgahawela, Alawathugoda, Nugegoda and Piliyandela.

They were produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today, following which the chief suspect was remanded till 29 September and the remaining suspects were released on sureties of Rs. 600,000 each. (Colombo Gazette)