Summons issued on captain of MT New Diamond

The Colombo Magistrate today issued summons on the Captain of the MT New Diamond oil tanker to appear before courts on 28th September.

The Attorney General had yesterday instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to file a report in court against the captain of the ship.

The Attorney General was of the opinion that there was sufficient evidence to file charges against the captain of the ship.

Sri Lanka yesterday sought an initial compensation of Rs 340 million from the MT New Diamond oil tanker.

Attorney General Dappula De Livera presented the request for compensation to the lawyers representing the owners of the ship.

The Sri Lanka Navy, Sri Lanka Air Force, Sri Lanka Ports Authority, the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard worked together to control the fire that erupted on the oil tanker on 3rd September.

The fire had erupted after an explosion of a boiler in the main engine room of MT New Diamond, while sailing 38 nautical miles off Sangamankanda Point east of Sri Lankan seas.

A missing crew member on the ship had been reported dead while 21 crew members of the distressed oil tanker were taken aboard Sri Lanka Navy ships and were safely isolated adhering to health guidelines. One crew member who sustained injuries in the explosion was admitted to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)