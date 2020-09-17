Shani Abeysekera further remanded

The Gampaha Magistrates Court today further remanded former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera till 02nd October over the case filed on charges of fabricating false evidence.

Abeysekera was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in July on charges of fabricating evidence in connection to a case filed on the arrest of former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Vass Gunawardena.

Gunawardena was arrested over a cache of weapons that were found concealed in a house in Gampaha in 2014.

Abeysekera is accused of staging the incident with the assistance of a Police Sub-Inspector in order to frame former DIG Gunawardena.

The Police SI attached to the Embilipitiya Police Station was arrested in August after recording a statement with the CCD on the case. (Colombo Gazette)