Prime Minister defends Colombo Port City project

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today defended the Colombo Port City project saying it will be Sri Lanka’s main income source in the years to come.

The China funded project came under strong criticism when the former Government was in office and work on it had been suspended for a short period soon after Maithripala Sirisena and Ranil Wickremesinghe took office in 2015.

Rajapaksa visited the project site today as the Colombo Port City celebrated six years since the project commenced construction work.

Speaking at the site, Rajapaksa said that work on the project stalled for two years after the former Government took office.

He said that construction work has now resumed and once completed it will be Sri Lanka’s main income source.

Rajapaksa said that 83000 employment opportunities will be established once the project is completed.

He said that the entire project cost USD 15 billion.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Chinese Government for funding the project.

Rajapaksa also played some golf while on an inspection visit to the project site.

In December last year the Colombo Port City was formally declared as a part of Sri Lanka.

The 269 hectare reclaimed land at Galle Face was later opened for investments. (Colombo Gazette)