Over 150 Indians repatriated from Sri Lanka on special flight

Over 150 Indians were repatriated from Sri Lanka on a special flight today.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo said that 154 Indian nationals including an infant were repatriated from Sri Lanka on a special Air India flight AI 1284 from Colombo to Bangalore and Delhi today (Thursday).

The flight was scheduled as part of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ a Government of India initiative to undertake the largest ever repatriation from all over the world for return of Indian nationals stranded abroad due to COVID19 pandemic.

Over 1.3 million Indians have been repatriated so far through different modes of the Vande Bharat Mission including Air India, private and foreign carriers, chartered flights, naval ships and land border crossings from around the world. The Phase 6 of Vande Bharat Mission became operational on 1st September.

The Indian nationals who were stranded in Sri Lanka due to restrictions on international travel because of COVID19 pandemic have expressed their happiness at the opportunity to return home. Nearly 2000 Indian nationals have been repatriated from Sri Lanka so far including this flight through eight special Air India Flights, an Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa which made a voyage from Colombo to Tuticorin on 01 June and through various charter flights.

Based on the registrations received by the High Commission of India, a passenger manifest is prepared for the special repatriation flights. Priority is given to compelling cases in distress, including migrant workers/labourers who have been laid off, short term visa holders faced with expiry of visa, people with medical emergency/ pregnant women/elderly, those required to return to India due to death of family member, and students as stated in the Standard Operating Procedure issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Those stranded Indian nationals who have not yet registered with the High Commission may kindly do so on the following link –https://hcicolombo.gov.in/COVID_helpline. We urge all stranded Indian nationals to follow updates on High Commission’s website and social media. (Colombo Gazette)