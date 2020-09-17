Minimum age for criminal to be tried in courts raised to 18

The minimum age for a criminal to be tried in courts has been raised to 18 years.

Cabinet approval has been given to raise the minimum age from 14 years of age to 18 years of age.

The Government said that until the age of 18 any criminal will be tried as a child.

“This is a progressive evolution in the treatment of criminals with greater understanding of Human Rights,” the Government said today.

Meanwhile, the Government said that in keeping with a lengthy discussion held at the Cabinet meeting regarding children, the applicable age to enter employment has been raised from the age of 15 to 16.

The Government said that this has been done keeping the importance of Education up to O/L as a priority, fostering further prospects for children. (Colombo Gazette)