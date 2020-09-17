Man sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually abusing boy

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy in 2013.

The Colombo High Court sentenced the 41-year-old accused, a resident of Colombo, who was convicted in August 2020 following a case filed by the Attorney General.

The accused was arrested by the Special Police Unit of the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) following a complaint filed over the incident.

Apart from the jail term, the Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 and ordered the prison term to be extended by eight months if the suspect fails to pay the fine.

The suspect was further ordered to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the victim, failing which the jail term will be extended by a year. (Colombo Gazette)