Health officers to closely monitor Colombo International Book Fair

Health officers will closely monitor the Colombo International Book Fair to ensure all the health guidelines are strictly followed.

The book fair opens at the BMICH tomorrow (Friday) and large crowds are expected to attend.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that the Colombo International Book Fair had been allowed to go ahead after the organisers agreed to follow the health guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

He said that only a limited number of people will be allowed inside at one time and everyone must wear a face mask and wash their hands as they enter and leave.

Dr. Samaraweera advised the public to avoid gathering in large numbers inside or outside the venue.

He said that the organisers have assured that they will strictly follow the guidelines issued to them.

Dr. Samaraweera said that health officers will monitor the venue to ensure the guidelines are followed. (Colombo Gazette)