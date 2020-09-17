Government undecided on LGBTQI rights

The Government says it is undecided on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning (or: queer), Intersex (LGBTQI) rights.

Asked at a media briefing today about the rights of the LGBTQI community, particularly the Lesbian, Gay and Transgender community, cabinet co-spokesman Ramesh Pathirana said that the matter has not been discussed.

He said that since the issue has now been raised he will discuss the matter with the Justice Minister.

Asked if there is a move to criminalise LGBTQI through the 20th Amendment to the Constitution, Pathirana said that there is no such decision taken as of now.

The former Government worked towards protecting the rights of the LGBTQI community.

However, most members of the current Government do not support recognising the LGBTQI community community. (Colombo Gazette)