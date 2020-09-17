Canada supports inclusive growth and reconciliation in Sri Lanka

Canada says it supports inclusive growth and reconciliation in Sri Lanka.

The Canadian High Commission in Colombo said that Canada looks forward to finding more ways to support inclusive growth and reconciliation in this region.

The Canadian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, David McKinnon visited Batticaloa and had meetings with several politicians and others.

“HC @McKinnonDavid gained insight on #Batticaloa from a range of MPs and former candidates. The district’s challenges are complex, but the opportunities real. Canada looks forward to finding more ways to support inclusive growth and reconciliation in this region. #SriLanka,” the Canadian High Commission tweeted.

The High Commission also said that it was proud to support the local fishing community and youth to plant mangroves in the surroundings of the Batticaloa lagoon through Sewalanka.

The High Commission noted that Mangroves help to restore aquatic resources and will be beneficial to the community and district.

Meanwhile, the High Commissioner tweeted saying trying to understand Batticaloa’s complicated and difficult history, as well as ideas for moving forward, requires a range of perspectives to be heard.

The High Commissioner thanked everyone who was willing to make time for him during his visit. (Colombo Gazette)