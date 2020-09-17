Cabinet holds extensive talks on draft 20th Amendment

The Cabinet has had extensive talks on the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution, cabinet spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said today.

He said that over 50 percent of the time at the last cabinet meeting was used to discuss several matters related to the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Rambukwella said that the expert committee report on the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution will also be discussed by the cabinet in the near future.

The cabinet spokesman was asked by reporters today who takes the responsibility of the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

Rambukwella said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and the entire cabinet takes full responsibility of the draft document.

Co-spokesman of the cabinet Ramesh Pathirana said that the draft 20th Amendment to the Constitution was prepared by the Government Legal Draftsman’s Department. (Colombo Gazette)