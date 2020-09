Three people were killed in a motor accident in Diwurumpitiya along the Ratnapura- Awissawella Road today.

The accident had occurred following a collision between a lorry and a three-wheeler.

The Police said the lorry had crashed into the three-wheeler from behind while travelling towards Ratnapura.

The driver of the three-wheeler and two passengers had succumbed to injuries upon admission to hospital. (Colombo Gazette)