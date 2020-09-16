SriLankan suspends employees engaged in visa fraud

SriLankan Airlines says it has suspends a group of employees engaged in visa fraud.

The four SriLankan employees have been arrested after being accused of engaging in visa fraud.

SriLankan Airlines said in a statement today that the airline had suspended the services of these employees since the month of July this year.

The airline said that the employees are not engaged in any operation of the airline at present.

SriLankan Airlines said it is cooperating with the law enforcement agencies in this regard. (Colombo Gazette)