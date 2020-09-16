Sri Lanka seeks to enhance ties with Japan under new PM

Sri Lanka is looking to enhance ties with Japan under new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa tweeted today wishing the newly appointed Japanese Prime Minister.

“I congratulate Hon. @sugawitter on been elected #PrimeMinister of #Japan with a landslide victory at the recently held elections. I look forward to working together with you to enhance our already existing ties & I wish you the best, on behalf of all #SriLankans for your tenure,” Rajapaksa tweeted.

Suga, a longtime aide and chief cabinet secretary under outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, on Monday won a landslide victory to take over the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). He pledged to carry on many of Abe’s programmes, including his signature “Abenomics” economic strategy, the Reuters news service reported.

He faces numerous challenges, including tackling COVID-19 while reviving a battered economy and dealing with a rapidly aging society, in which nearly a third of the population is older than 65.

Abe, whose support was critical in ensuring Suga’s victory in the party election this week, entered the prime minister’s office on the last day of his tenure and thanked the people of Japan, vowing to support the incoming government as a regular member of parliament.

Abe added that the medicine he’s taking for his chronic illness is working that and he is recovering. (Colombo Gazette)