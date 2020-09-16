Sivajilingam released on bail

The Jaffna Magistrate’s Court today granted bail to former Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization (TELO) MP M.K. Sivajilingam who was arrested on charges of contempt of court.

The Police said the former MP was detained for putting up a banner in Kopay and commemorating former LTTE member Thileepan despite a court order preventing such events.

Thileepan had died in September 1987 while staging a hunger strike launched over several demands put forward to the Government of India during the civil war in Sri Lanka.

As the banner had reportedly caused tension among residents in the Anthankaiwatte area in the Kopay Police Division, former MP Sivajilingam was taken into Police custody and was escorted to the Kopay Police Station.

The Police said the former MP was arrested along with another individual. (Colombo Gazette)