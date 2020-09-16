Seylan Bank joins hands with PickMe for exciting promotions

Seylan Bank recently partnered with PickMe, Sri Lanka’s leading transportation service provider, to offer all Seylan Credit and Debit Cardholders exciting discounts bringing convenience to their fingertips.

A discount of Rs. 100 per month on two PickMe rides per user can be claimed by Seylan Card holders during the promotional period until December 31st, 2020. To avail this promotion, Seylan Cardholders can simply add their Seylan debit or credit card as a payment method on the PickMe app and enjoy smooth and reliable cashless transactions eliminating the need for physical cash in hand. Seylan customers who wish to book a ride, get food delivered or use any of the services offered by PickMe will be eligible for the discount.

Seylan Bank continues to focus on expanding their merchant partnerships to provide their customers with the best and most valuable financial service experience. Seylan Cards are recognized as an ‘essential card’ offering year-round promotions covering a wide variety of products and services, offering maximum value and maximum savings.

Seylan Bank, the Bank with a Heart, operates with a vision to offer the ultimate banking experience to its valued customers through cutting-edge technology, innovative products, and best-in-class services. The Bank has a growing clientele of SMEs, Retail and Corporate Customers and has expanded its footprint with 173 branches across the country and an ATM network of 216 units. Seylan Bank has been endorsed as a financially stable organization with performance excellence across the board by Fitch Ratings, with the bank’s national long-term rating revised to ‘A (lka). The bank was ranked second among public listed companies for transparency in corporate reporting by Transparency Global and is now part of the S&P Dow Jones SL 20 Index. These achievements are a testament to Seylan Bank’s financial stability and unwavering dedication to ensuring excellence across all endeavours. For more information on products and services please visit www.seylan.lk.