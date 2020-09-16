Public cautioned on attending Colombo book fair

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The public have been cautioned on attending the Colombo International Book Fair which opens at the BMICH on Friday.

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health requested the public to remain cautious when attending large scale events like the Colombo International Book Fair with mass gatherings.

Chief Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera made the observation to the Colombo Gazette when inquired on the Government’s decision to permit the book fair to be held in Colombo.

Dr. Samaraweera said that the Ministry of Health has granted approval for the book fair so it will be held by following the health guidelines.

However, Dr. Samaraweera stated that it was not advisable to hold such large scale events with mass gatherings due to the coronavirus situation.

“There are certain technical difficulties in holding such an event at present and it poses a threat to the citizens. In the event an individual infected with COVID-19 enters the premises it will be difficult to conduct contact tracing due to the large volume of people attending the book fair,” he pointed out.

The Chief Epidemiologist further said that organizers have been requested to stringently follow the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health with regard to the coronavirus.

The organizers have been instructed to maintain crowd limits, prevent overcrowding, and to provide sanitizers at various points of the premises with easy access.

Dr. Sudath Samaraweera further requested the public to be mindful and to follow health guidelines when attending events such as book fairs by constantly sanitizing their hands in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)