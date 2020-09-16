Nokia C3 joins the family as an affordable smartphone with Android 10 out of the box and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, announces the Nokia C3. Delivering a large screen, all day battery¹ and a quality camera, the Nokia C3 brings the Android 10 experience to the Nokia C-series, complete with a durable design fans can rely on, at an ultra-accessible price. Featuring a 5.99” screen and adaptive brightness, the Nokia C3 gives you clarity on a spacious display whether you’re indoors or outdoors. Work or play, this device will fuel your day and make sure you stay productive in more ways than one. Delivering great all-round Android 10 performance, the octa-core processor and advanced technology like biometric fingerprint sensor are there to help you perform at full capacity. Plus, get ahead of everyone else with the help of Google Assistant² – play music, catch up on the latest news headlines and more at just the press of the dedicated button or your voice.

Ravi Kunwar, General Manager of Pan Asia, HMD Global: “HMD Global aims to bring the greatest smartphone experience to smartphone users globally, including Sri Lanka, with a wide range of selection and at very affordable price points. The latest addition to our C series – Nokia C3, is sure to provide a next-level experience to users with the all-new Android 10 and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor which is a very convenient option for a very affordable price. Equipped with a quality camera, large HD+ screen and an adaptive battery technology along with an octa-core processor wrapped up in a stylish and sturdy design, will allow the users to experience the best of Android™.”

Brilliant display and all-day battery life¹ in a tough and trusted design

Stay productive for longer thanks to the large 5.99” HD+ screen that captures every detail and automatically adapts its brightness to your needs – enjoy a bolder view whether you’re indoors or outdoors, sending emails, or taking a break to catch up with your favourite show. Thanks to the 3,040mAh battery³, combined with the adaptive battery technology, you’ll be able to power through the day. In addition, featuring a powerful octa-core processor, the Nokia C3 delivers the speed and efficiency you’ll need for your everyday tasks.

You can rest easy knowing your Nokia C3 is built to last. Featuring a durable and sturdy polycarbonate shell, this smartphone is ready to take on the everyday bumps and knocks of life. Additionally, if you need it, the Nokia C3 comes with a 1-year replacement guarantee.⁴

Quality you can trust on the move

Capture memories that matter through photos and videos with your Nokia C3. You can capture high-quality content with the 8MP rear camera and LED flash, delivering HDR photography and Full HD video. Plus, with the 5MP front camera you can take stand-out selfies and share them with your friends or post on your own social media.

It’s all systems go with Google Assistant and Android 10

The Nokia C3 is there to help fuel your day with a dedicated Google Assistant button². Whether you want to check out the weather or access your calendar, simply hit the button and use your voice to ask questions and get results in an instant. Plus, this smartphone features the best of AndroidTM, powered by the latest Android 10, delivering new privacy controls and advanced technology including a biometric fingerprint sensor, helping you unlock your phone quickly and easily.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C3 comes in Nordic Blue options with 2/16 configurations.

The Nokia C3 will be available in select markets from September 2020 at an affordable price of Rs. 18,990

About HMD Global

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. With a commitment to innovation and quality, HMD is the proud exclusive licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets. For further information, see www.hmdglobal.com.

