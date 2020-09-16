Navy recovers cache of explosives in Mullivaikkal

The Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) has recovered a cache of explosives from a private development site in Mullivaikkal, Mullaitivu during a special search operation conducted yesterday (15).

The Navy said the cache of explosives were found among rubble at the site and it is suspected that these items may have been left behind by the LTTE during the war.

The cache of explosives consists of nearly 45kg of TNT (in 03 plastic boxes), approximately 05kg of C4, seven 81mm mortars, 15 unidentified fuses, 118 expelling chargers, 01 claymore mine, a part of an unidentified bomb weighing approximately 08kg, and 01 electric detonator, the Navy added.

The explosives have been handed over to the Mullaitivu Police for investigations, while the Police is conducting further search operations to examine if more explosives have been concealed at the site. (Colombo Gazette)