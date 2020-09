A fine will be imposed on motorists who violate the traffic lane law, the Police said.

Motorists found to have violated the law will be charged a fine of Rs. 2000.

The Police said the charge will be implemented from tomorrow (17).

The bus priority lane was reintroduced on Monday (14) centering four main roads of the Colombo City and suburbs.

The Police yesterday instructed three-wheelers and motorcycles to keep to the bus priority lane from today (16). (Colombo Gazette)