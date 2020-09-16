Dialog Axiata Reinvigorates the Entertainment Industry by Powering Dream Music Fest

Dream Music Fest with Dialog, the first seated music festival to be held post-lockdown, took place on Sunday, August 23 at the outdoor-seating area of the iconic Nelum Pokuna Mahinda Rajapaksa Theatre to support the entertainment industry, which was hard-hit by social distancing regulations set to control the outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On this enchanted evening under the stars, attendees bore witness to a star-studded performance line-up including Sunil Perera, Bathiya and Santhush, Randhir Witana, Umara Sinhawansa, Kevin de Almeida, Kasun Kalhara, Athma Liyanage, Samitha Mudunkotuwa, Sanka Dineth, Sanuka Wickremasinghe, Lahiru Perera, Ridma Weerawardana and Danith Sri, while some of Sri Lanka’s most sought-after bands such as Mahesh Denipitiya and friends, Naada, Misty and Infinity and percussion ensembles Elephant Foot, Beat Drummers and Naadro set the beat and rhythm of the night. An event to remember, the versatile line-up of local artists performed the best of Eastern and Western music, appealing to a vast variety of age groups and genres.

The event organisers, Event Management Association Sri Lanka, had taken all necessary steps to implement social distancing and hygiene factors to ensure the safety of the public.

The full performance of ‘Dream Music Fest with Dialog’ will be telecasted on September 20 at 1 pm on Derana TV.