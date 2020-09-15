Three-wheelers and motorcycles to follow bus priority lane

Three- wheelers and motorcycles have been instructed to keep to the bus priority lane from tomorrow (16).

The Police said the instruction has been issued in line with the Traffic Lane Regulations.

The Bus Priority Lane Scheme was reintroduced from yesterday, centering four main roads in the Colombo City and suburbs to ease traffic congestion.

The schemed is in effect from the New Kelani Bridge on Baseline Road to Orugodawatte, Dematagoda, Borella, and Narahenpita leading to High Level Road and Baseline Junction.

The law has also been implemented from the Polduwa Junction on Sri Jayawardenapura Mawatha to the Rajagiriya flyover, Ayurveda roundabout, D.S.Senanayake Junction, Horton Place roundabout, Library Junction and Liberty roundabout.

On Galle Road, the priority lane commences from William Junction and leads towards Dickmans Road Junction, Bambalapitiya, Colpetty, Galle Face roundabout, and the N.S.A. roundabout.

The law has further been implemented from Anula Vidyalaya towards High Level Road, Baseline Junction, Park Road Junction, Thimbirigasyaya Junction, Thunmulla Junction, Glass House and Pittala Junction. (Colombo Gazette)