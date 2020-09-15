The 1st transnational education partnership between Sri Lanka & Canada

The Rosedale Academy in Ontario, Canada & The Asian Institute of Business & Science (AIBS) proudly launches the Global University Pathway Program (GUPP), a unique pre-university pathway programme that provides Sri Lankan students with the exclusive advantage of accessing 500+ leading universities and colleges in Australia, Canada, UK, USA, New Zealand & Singapore upon successful completion of the programme in Sri Lanka.

The Global University Pathway Program comprises of the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (1-year university pathway) which can be completed in 10 months of full-time study at AIBS. The Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) qualification is jointly awarded by the Ontario Ministry of Education and Rosedale Academy.

Mrs. Rohini Nanayakkara – Chairperson – AIBS said, “I am delighted to be a part of this pathbreaking partnership, a first between Canada & Sri Lanka in the education space. AIBS is focused on delivering internationally accredited qualifications in Sri Lanka & this is yet another initiative to bring a globally accepted university entry qualification to our doorstep. The Rosedale Academy, a globally renowned academic institution based in Ontario, Canada entered into an agreement with AIBS as its partner in Sri Lanka to facilitate the delivery of the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) to Sri Lankan & Maldivian students.”

Through this pre-university program, students in Sri Lanka will for the first time have access to the Canadian secondary education curriculum, opening doors to post-secondary institutions in Canada and around the world. The Rosedale model will also contribute to strengthening local Sri Lankan education institutions by including them into an international collaborative teaching network.

The Chairperson further stated that “AIBS is proud to be associated in this venture that will bring many benefits to the education industry in Sri Lanka including access to global curricula, training & certification of local teaching faculty, transfer of technology and collaboration with global universities. “

His Excellency David McKinnon – High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Canada and the Maldives commented on this partnership: “I extend my congratulations to Rosedale Academy and the Asian Institute of Business and Science (AIBS) on their partnership to deliver the Global University Pathway Program in Sri Lanka. The Rosedale Academy is an independent high school in Toronto, Canada (BSID# 668726), inspected by the Ontario Ministry of Education and authorized to grant OSSD course credits and issue the Ontario Secondary School Diploma.

“Sri Lanka and Canada enjoy a long-standing partnership, which has for decades involved collaboration in the field of education. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way students learn, and we are looking for innovative ways to maintain those education links. The Rosedale program’s digital learning platform, which features multi-media content and interactive learning activities, is one such way to enable Sri Lankans to discover the high-quality education qualifications that Canada offers, right here in Sri Lanka.” His Excellency further stated.

AIBS currently offers diverse and much-needed education qualifications in the private tertiary education sector in Sri Lanka, in the areas of Science and Business. The new program opens up new and exciting avenues for students seeking world-class education and extends to them the opportunity of studying abroad with minimum hassle.

Rosedale Academy & AIBS believe in the utmost importance of grooming students by providing a globally recognized qualification in a friendly yet professional environment via a holistic approach so that students will evolve into future leaders wherever they go.