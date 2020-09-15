Sivajilingam detained for commemorating former LTTE member

Former Tamil Eelam Liberation Organization (TELO) MP M.K. Sivajilingam was detained in Kopay today.

The Police Media Unit said the former MP was detained for putting up a banner and commemorating former LTTE member Thileepan.

Thileepan had died in September 1987 while staging a hunger strike launched over several demands put forward to the Government of India during the civil war in Sri Lanka.

The Police Media Unit added that former MP Sivajilingam was taken into Police custody and was escorted to the Kopai Police Station. (Colombo Gazette)