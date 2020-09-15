Senior citizens urged to stay home as much as possible

Senior citizens have been urged to stay home as much as possible as a precaution to prevent them from contracting the coronavirus.

Senior Epidemiologist Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that while the coronavirus has not spread among communities in Sri Lanka, the risk still remains.

He said that senior citizens and those suffering from various illnesses are at higher risk of contracting the virus.

As a result he urged senior citizens to stay home and step out only if required.

He also said that the public must strictly follow the new normal, including by ensuring social distancing.

Samaraweera said that people travelling in public transport have now disregarded earlier advice issued by Health officials and travel without maintaining social distancing.

He also said that the public must wear a face mask and wash hands at all times. (Colombo Gazette)