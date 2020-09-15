Probe launched after video shows official seeking sexual bribe

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Ministry of Housing and Samurdhi has launched an internal inquiry into a video of an official from the Condominium Management Authority soliciting a sexual bribe.

The video footage shows an official of the Condominium Management Authority allegedly soliciting a sexual bribe from a female employee.

The video that had been discreetly recorded by the female employee has been circulated on social media.

General Manager of the Condominium Management Authority Chandrapala Dissanayake told the Colombo Gazette that the incident had reportedly taken place in 2015.

However, as the video had been widely shared on social media recently, the Ministry of Housing and Samurdhi has launched an inquiry into the incident, he said.

Dissanayake further said that the female employee involved in the incident has not filed an official complaint as yet in this regard.

The Condominium Management Authority comes under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Samurdhi headed by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)