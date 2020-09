I.M. V. Premalal took oaths today as the new Mayor of the Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte Municipal Council.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) member Premalal replaces former Mayor Madura Vithanage.

SLPP MP Vithanage was elected to the 09th Parliament of Sri Lanka after contesting the General Elections 2020. (Colombo Gazette)