Military assures no risk of virus spreading among community

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The Military has assured that there is no risk of community transmission of the coronavirus in Sri Lanka.

Military Spokesman Brigadier Chandana Wickremesinghe told the Colombo Gazette that the Military was taking steps to contain the virus to quarantine centres.

When inquired if special measures are being implemented to address the detection of COVID-19 largely among returnees from overseas, he said the general quarantine measures are being implemented, with all returnees enforced to undergo the mandatory quarantine process.

PCR tests are conducted upon arrival and the individuals are placed under mandatory quarantine for 14 or more days. Severe quarantine procedures will be imposed on those detected with COVID-19 after the completion of their mandatory quarantine process, he said.

Brigadier Wickremesingeh further said it was the responsibility of the Government to ensure the return of Sri Lankans who were stranded overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is no shortage of quarantine centres to accommodate the foreign returnees, he added.

Twenty-eight (28) returnees from overseas were detected with cOVID-19 yesterday (14).

Among the infected, 13 were from Dubai, 01 each from Qatar and Kuwait, 04 each from Bangladesh and India, and 05 from Bahrain.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka stands at 3263 as of today, with 3016 recoveries, 234 under medical care and 13 deaths. (Colombo Gazette)