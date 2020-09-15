Government refuses to exert pressure on Lasantha, Thajudeen murder probe

The new Government has refused to exert pressure on investigations into the murder of journalist Lasantha Wickrematunge and rugger player Wasim Thajudeen.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, Media Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that the former Government came to power by assuring justice but failed to fulfil their promise.

“They are the people who accused us. They are the people who put the blame on us. They had five years to investigate. We denied our involvement. We investigated. Around the world there are so many murders that have gone without a final finding. I am not trying to justify that. But those are the factors which the former Government used in 2015 and the change took place because of that. One was corruption and the other was these incidents of murder and harassment. Every time they spoke about Thajudeen,” Rambukwella said.

Asked if the matter was of no concern to the current Government, Rambukwella said that the system in place for justice will have to carry out its investigations

“I am saying one country one rule. Justice will prevail. The system in place for justice will have to carry out its investigations,” he said.

The Media Minister said the Government will not push for the investigations as it is the duty for the institutions to make sure that the final results are delivered.

“If not we can question them. We cant tell them do this and do that or don’t do that. Again you become dictators. We say let these institutions be independent, let them carry out their investigations, and if they don’t do that they will need to give a viable explanation as to why that is so. They can say they cannot find the proper witnesses. But then people cannot question that because it has happened all over the world. The former Government was given five years to complete the investigations. I believe what the authorities have said was that there was not sufficient evidence,” he added.

Lasantha Wickrematunge was killed in January 2009 while he was on his way to work while Wasim Thajudeen was killed in May 2012. (Colombo Gazette)