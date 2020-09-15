Government considers taking over property of drug dealers

The Government is considering taking over money and property acquired by drug dealers through illegal means.

A discussion in this regard was held between Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the relevant officials, the Prime Minister’s Office said today.

Attention was drawn at the meeting to cash, vehicles, houses and other property illegally acquired by suspects arrested on drugs smuggling charges.

It was noted that the illegally acquired property continues to be made use of by those charged with drugs smuggling until the court case is completed and the property in seized.

Officials said that there was a need to seize these items even before the court case is concluded.

As a result, it was decided to consider amending existing laws to address this issues. (Colombo Gazette)