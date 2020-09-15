Construction of stage one of Central Expressway begins

The construction of the first stage of the Central Expressway began today, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said.

The Embassy tweeted saying construction of the Kadawatha to Meerigama section of the Central Expressway began today.

The Kadawatha to Meerigama section of the Central Expressway is a 37.1km stretch and construction is expected to be completed in three years.

The Embassy said that 1500 direct and indirect jobs will be created for Sri Lankan workers as a result of the construction work.

Metallurgical Corporation Of China is the main contractor and the project (first stage) is being carried out with a USD 989 million concessional loan from the Exim Bank of China.

The entire expressway is split into four stages, Kadawatha (0.0km) to Meerigama (37.1km), Meerigama (37.1km) to Kurunegala (76.8km) and Ambepussa link road (9.3km), Pothuhera (0.0km) to Galagedara (Kandy) (32.5km) and Kurunegala (76.8km) to Dambulla (137.1km). (Colombo Gazette)