Committee hands over report on 20th Amendment to PM

The Committee appointed to review the draft of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution handed over its report to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakasa today.

The report is expected to be submitted to the cabinet of Ministers tomorrow.

The committee was appointed by the Prime Minister on Sunday (13) to study the draft bill and submit recommendations.

The 09- member committee is chaired by Minister of Education Prof. G.L. Peiris.

Cabinet Ministers Udaya Gammanpila, Ali Sabry, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Wimal Weerawansa, and State Ministers Susil Premajayantha, S. Viyalendran as well as MPs Dilan Perera, and Premanath C. Dolawatte are the remaining members. (Colombo Gazette)