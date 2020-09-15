CNBC to promote Sri Lanka Tourism in goodwill gesture

CNBC, the world’s leading channel for consumer and business news, extended their support to Sri Lanka Tourism by providing USD 100,000 worth of advertising on CNBC, gratis.

The complimentary advertising opportunity was offered in an effort to promote and uplift the Sri Lankan tourism economy. The tourism promotional campaign will be aired for a period of 3 months, commencing mid-September on CNBC in Asia, Middle East and Europe.

The Letter of Transparency pertaining to the arrangement was presented by Mr. Chandima Udabage, Chairman of Lanka Media Services Pvt. Ltd., the representative office for CNBC in Sri Lanka to Ms. Kirmali Fernando, Chairperson of Sri Lanka Tourism and Ms. Madubani Perera, Acting Managing Director for Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau. Lanka Media Services performed formalities on behalf of Ms. Emma Sirca, Vice President of CNBC Asia Pacific on 2nd September 2020.

Speaking on behalf of CNBC, Chandima Udabage highlighted the benefit for Sri Lanka Tourism through the promotional campaign, noting that CNBC has established its footprint in 162 countries with a household distribution of 380 million worldwide.

“From technology and investing to finance, luxury, energy, politics and travel, CNBC focuses on covering the biggest news stories through the lens of business and finance while helping the influential and the aspirational, make astute decisions” he said.

On behalf of Sri Lanka Toursim, Ms. Kimarli Fernando said CNBC’s expertise in the industry will be most helpful to the island’s tourism industry at a time when global promotions are yet to be implemented. She said tourism is currently focused on domestic travel and the industry is also active because of hotels providing quarantine services and hotels accommodating seafarers.

“We are grateful to CNBC for the support and global media exposure extended to Sri Lanka Tourism on CNBC channels, during this challenging period. We appreciate this goodwill gesture”, the Chairperson of Sri Lanka Tourism said.

CNBC is available on Dialog TV for residential and Hotel networks and can be viewed on channel 41.