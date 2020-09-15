All-new Huawei MateBook X Pro launched in Sri Lanka

Huawei, the innovative smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Huawei MateBook X Pro laptop in Sri Lanka that comes in a highly portable ultra slim design. Huawei MateBook X Pro features a 13.9-inch full view display that treats the users to a breath taking viewing experience and the images it produces are vibrant and realistic as well. This innovative laptop comes with a 16GB LPDDR3 RAM, 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD storage and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 Graphics. Design-wise, the laptop mimics a professional notebook outlook with a metallic body that is just 14.6mm thin and weighs only 1.33kg.

The laptop comes with a full-size backlit keyboard and its touchpad supports accurate multi touch capabilities that further assists in navigating the laptop. MateBook X Pro is powered by a 56Wh long lasting battery that provides up to 13 hours of video playback.

Commenting on the newly released laptop, Peter Liu, Country Head of Huawei Devices, Sri Lanka shared, “As a leading technology solutions provider, Huawei is gaining momentum in the laptop arena and MateBook series has been the pillar of its success. Much like its predecessors, Huawei MateBook X Pro is certain to disrupt the laptop arena.”

Huawei MateBook X Pro further strengthens the MateBook product line up which already features the recently introduced Huawei MateBook 13 and MateBook D 15.

Huawei Share or its enhanced version, Multi-Screen collaboration is one feature common to all these laptops. Multi-screen collaboration enhances the productivity and efficiency of all these laptops and it makes file sharing much easier without physically connecting the laptop with the smartphone. Multi-screen collaboration is a versatile feature that enables the users to project the smartphone screen on the laptop and take charge of it while continuing the laptop tasks. It also allows the users to drag and drop files between smartphone and laptop, edit smartphone files from the laptop, control apps, etc.

In addition, the finger print scanner embedded to the power button is another shared feature while the cameras of these laptops are designed in the keyboard in a way that they pop up when the camera is turned on, further safeguarding the privacy. Huawei MateBook X Pro, Huawei MateBook 13 and MateBook D 15 come with a compact and portable USB – C charger with quick charge support.

The previously launched Huawei MateBook 13 and MateBook D 15 captured the attention of many laptop users. Having made it to the Sri Lankan laptop market, these two laptops were soon labeled as portable powerhouses.

Huawei MateBook D13 features a 13inch 2k full view display and weighs just 1.3kg making this device highly portable as well. The laptops come in Intel and AMD versions whereas the Intel® Core™ i5 version features a 512 GB PCIe SSD, 16 GB DDR3 RAM and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics. The AMD version that comes with a AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U processor features a 512 GB PCIe SSD, 16 GB DDR4 RAM and Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics.

Huawei MateBook 15 features a 15.6 full view screen and narrow bezels to add more elegance to the laptop. This lightweight laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor and a 8GB DDR4 RAM. It comes with 256GB PCIe SSD + 1TB HDD for ample storage and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

Huawei MateBook X Pro is available in Sri Lanka for Rs.399,999, Huawei MateBook 13 Intel version for Rs. 224,999 and its AMD version for Rs. 179,999 while MateBook D 15 is priced at Rs. 149,999. All these laptops can be purchased from all Singer outlets and island wide authorized distributors and can be ordered online via Daraz.lk. Huawei is pleased to announce that special payment plans and installment facilities have been arranged to facilitate the customers while free gifts will be provided with every purchase.