Warrant issued for drug ring mastermind who fled to Dubai

The Colombo Additional Magistrate today issued a warrant for ‘Udara Sampath’, the alleged mastermind of the drug ring involving the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The Court was informed that ‘Udara Sampath’ was currently residing in Dubai after fleeing Sri Lanka under a forged passport.

The suspect has been identified as a relative of notorious criminal “Wele Suda’ who is currently imprisoned at the Boossa prison in Galle.

Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage had issued a warrant for Udara Sampath on a request made by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The CID had informed the Court that the suspect had fled the country on a passport forged under the name of another individual and had operated the drug ring from Dubai.

The suspect has been identified as the 14th suspect in the case filed on the drug ring involving the PNB.

Thirteen (13) PNB officers who were remanded for their alleged involvement with drug dealers were today further remanded till 22 September by the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court. (Colombo Gazette)