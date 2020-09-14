UNP to appoint new Deputy Leader to replace Sajith

By Vyshnavy Velrajh

The United National Party (UNP) is to appoint a new Deputy Leader to replace Sajith Premadasa.

UNP General-Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam told the Colombo Gazette that the new appointment will be made by the new UNP office bearers.

He said the UNP Working Committee will discuss the replacement after being nominated by the UNP office bearers.

Despite earlier reports Premadasa was still the UNP Deputy Leader, Kariyawasam said that Premadasa had been removed.

He said that Premadasa’s suspension comes following the UNP’s decision in July to expel 54 members who joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya for the 05 August General Elections.

There were reports that Premadasa was not removed as UNP Deputy Leader in order to keep the doors open to unite the UNP and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

The UNP suffered a humiliating loss at the 05 August General Elections and failed to secure a single seat in Parliament.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya came second in the election and became the main opposition in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)