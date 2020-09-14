UN recalls it encouraged Sri Lanka to reach a peaceful solution

The United Nations (UN) has recalled it encouraged the warring parties in Sri Lanka to reach a peaceful solution.

Jayathma Wickramanayake, the UN Envoy on Youth, recounted the role of the UN in helping her country, Sri Lanka, recover from the devastating 2004 tsunami, which killed some 35,000 people.

She also said that the UN encouraged the warring parties in its civil war to reach a peaceful solution.

“For me multilateralism is about hope, opportunity and human dignity”, said Ms. Wickramanayake. “It’s about what the UN and other institutions do for the people on the ground, those who most need their help.”

UN News quoted Wickramanayake as saying this ahead of the high-level meeting of the General Assembly on the UN 75 anniversary on 21 September 2020.

The UN had been accused of failing to prevent the deaths of thousands of civilians during the final stages of the war. (Colombo Gazette)