Thirty-nine arrivals test positive for coronavirus

Thirty-nine arrivals have tested positive for the coronavirus in Sri Lanka, the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) said this morning (Monday).

NOCPCO said that all 39 had tested positive while in quarantine at a number of quarantine centers in the country.

Of the 39 who tested positive for the virus, 16 are arrivals from Qatar who are at the Club Palm Bay hotel in Marawila and at a quarantine center in Anuradhapura, 12 from the UAE who are at Ozo Hotel in Colombo, Araliya Red and Araliya Green hotels in Nuwara Eliya and a number of other quarantine centers, 6 arrivals from Kuwait who are at a quarantine center in Iranamadu, 2 arrivals from the Maldives, one arrival each from Indonesia and Ukraine and a sea marshal.

A number of arrivals in Sri Lanka had tested positive for the coronavirus over the past several days.

Meanwhile, more people arrived in Sri Lanka today on special flights and were transferred to quarantine centers after PCR tests were carried out.

NOCPCO said the arrivals included 295 from Japan and 64 from Doha. (Colombo Gazette)