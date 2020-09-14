School principal jailed for brutally assaulting minor

A school principal has been jailed for two years for brutally assaulting a minor, the National Child Protection Authority (NCPA) said today.

The NCPA had received a complaint regarding the brutal assault of a 12-year-old boy in 2013.

An investigation had been launched and a 52-year-old suspect from Colombo was arrested over the incident.

A court case had been filed against the suspect and the suspect had pleaded guilty to committing the crime.

The Colombo High Court has now sentenced the school principal to two years rigorous imprisonment.

The principal has also been ordered to pay Rs. 25,000 as compensation to the victim. (Colombo Gazette)