Ruwan Wijewardene elected new UNP Deputy Leader

Ruwan Wijewardene has been elected as the new Deputy Leader of the United National Party (UNP).

Wijewardene and UNP Assistant Leader Ravi Karunanayake were nominated for the post of Deputy Leader.

A secret ballot was later held among members of the UNP Working Committee and Wijewardene was elected to the post.

Wijewardene secured 28 votes while Karunanayake secured only 10 votes.

Wijewardene replaces Sajith Premadasa who had been removed from the post.

Earlier, UNP General-Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam told the Colombo Gazette that Premadasa had been removed from the post following the UNP’s decision in July to expel 54 members who joined the Samagi Jana Balawegaya for the 05 August General Elections.

There were reports that Premadasa was not removed as UNP Deputy Leader in order to keep the doors open to unite the UNP and the Samagi Jana Balawegaya.

The UNP suffered a humiliating loss at the 05 August General Elections and failed to secure a single seat in Parliament.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya came second in the election and became the main opposition in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)