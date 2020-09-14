Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera appointed as Chief of Staff of the Navy 

President and Commander-in- Chief of the Armed Forces, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera as the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy with effect from 12th September 2020.

Accordingly, Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, officially handed over the letter of appointment to Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera today (14th September) and expressed his best wishes to carry out entrusted duties in the new appointment.

Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera is a proud product of the Dehiwala Maha Vidyalaya and joined Sri Lanka Navy as an Officer Cadet of the 13th Intake in 1985. The senior officer underwent his basic naval training at the Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee and was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant, on 07th April 1987. Further, he followed the Sub Lieutenant Technical Course in Pakistan and gradually progressed in his naval career ultimately being elevated to the rank of Rear Admiral on 23rd August 2016.

During his naval career, Rear Admiral Samaraweera has served in key appointments in the Navy and has commanded Fast Attack Craft as well as Sri Lanka Navy Ships such as Samudura, Udhara, Ranadheera and Hansaya. Apart from that, Naval Officer –in- Charge Naval Complex Welisara, Director General (Coordinating) – Office of the Chief of the Defence Staff, Commandant Naval Advanced Training Centre Boossa, Deputy Area Commander – Southern Naval Area, Director Naval Personnel, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet, Commander Southern Naval Area are among some of the other prominent appointments held by the senior officer. Before being appointed as the Navy Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera held office as the Deputy Chief of Staff and Commander Northern Naval Area.

Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera has followed advanced courses in countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and USA on several occasions and has specialized in Anti-Submarine Warfare at PNS Bahadur in Karachi, Pakistan. The senior officer followed the International Maritime Officers’ Course at the Coast Guard Training Centre, Yorktown, USA and is also an alumnus of the National Defence College, Bangladesh.

He has been actively involved in the suppression of terrorism at sea and on land since 1987 and was awarded the “Rana Sura Padakkama” thrice for his invaluable service to the motherland. As a reward for exceptional, distinguished and loyal service, the officer was awarded the “Vishista Seva Vibhushanaya” and has been much-admired with letters of commendation on several occasions by Commander of the Navy.

A gifted athlete as well as an outstanding sports administrative officer, he was the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Navy Wrestling and Judo Pools from 2003 to 2013. Further, he is the Founding Chairman of Karate and Wushu in Sri Lanka Navy in year 2004 and 2009 respectively and held the Chairmanship until 2012.

Rear Admiral Kapila Samaraweera is married to Mrs. Chandani Kumari Athukorala and has two daughters, Chethani and Niruni Samaraweera. (Colombo Gazette)